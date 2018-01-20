Bill Bellamy: A Biography

By Nicole Kalish

Using his experiences growing up in Newark, Bill Bellamy started doing stand-up while he was a student at Rutgers University. Bellamy quickly discovered how much he enjoyed making people laugh, and began honing his skills at small comedy clubs around the country and was soon making waves in the New York clubs like The Improv, The Comic Strip, and at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Two short years later, Bellamy earned a spot on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam where he notoriously coined the phrase “Booty Call.” The now famous late-night rendez-vous moniker became the name for his first comedy special for Showtime; “Booty Call” and it was instantly one of the network’s top-rated specials. On the heels of the success of that special, and in the years following,

Bellamy became a staple on MTV as one of the first “VJs” on the network. He hosted several of their programming blocks, including MTV JAMS and MTV Beach House, while interviewing everyone from the late Kurt Cobain to Janet Jackson. In 1996, Bill landed his own series, “The Billy Bellamy Show.”

Bellamy also continued to star on the big screen in addition to garnering coveted guest roles in several prominent television series. In the feature world, Bellamy starred in Love Jones, How To Be A Player, Love Stinks, The Brothers, and Any Given Sunday. At the same time, showcasing his mutlihyphenate talents, Bellamy continued to hone his comedy and stand-up prowess.

He debuted his second comedy special, Crazy Sexy Dirty in May 2012, it was one of the highest rated comedy specials of their respective years on Showtime.

Bill has appeared on recurring episodes of Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns on TBS and has also guest-starred on ABC’s Castle, USA’s Royal Pains, USA’s White Collar & TNT’s Murder In The First. Previously, Bill hosted four seasons of the TV One comedy competition show Who’s Got Jokes? and two seasons of NBC’s Emmy Nominated Last Comic Standing.

In 2015, Bellamy wrapped his sitcom from syndicated television producer Byron Allen, Mr. Box Office. On the show Bellamy starred alongside along side Jon Lovitz, Tim Meadows, and Viveca J. Fox.

In between acting in and hosting shows, Bill decided return to his first love – stand-up comedy! Bellamy debuted his third Showtime comedy special, Ladies Night Out in February 2013. The nation-wide tour with the same name currently continues throughout the US. Both the special and the tour feature additional material by comedians Ali Siddiq, J. Reid and D’Lai. Bill also appears as a featured player in Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam which tours across the country and will also be a Showtime comedy special in early 2017.

In addition to Mr. Box Office, Bill was a recurring co-host on The Rachael Ray Show. Bill has also filled in for host Billy Bush on ACCESS HOLLYWOOD Live and hosted the ESPY AWARDS red carpet for Entertainment Tonight.

In 2014, Bill headlined a nation-wide comedy tour, The Standing Ovation Tour, with Tommy Davidson, Sommore, Marc Curry & Tony Rock. In 2015, Bill hosted the Telepictures/Scripps syndicated hit game show Lets Ask America.

Bill also headlined a six city run for our U.S. troops stationed in Japan and over the past year continues the tradition by visiting and performing for our troops on U.S. Army bases in Kileen, TX and Huntsville, AL.

This past December, Bill co-starred with Shemar Moore & Nadine Velazquez in the romantic-comedy The Bounce Back. Bill’s newest endeavor is joining the Tom Joyner Morning Show as a co-host every Wednesday morning during 2017.

Bellamy resides with his wife and two young children in Los Angeles.