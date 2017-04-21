Big Mayoral Candidates Debate Coming Up

You have the opportunity to make a difference based upon knowledge and information.

Mayoral candidates Alvin Brown and Mike Hogan who came out as the top two candidates of the large numberwho ran for the position of mayor of Jacksonville last month.

Alvin Brown is a Democrat and is currently Executive in Residence at Jacksonville University’s School of Business. He has worked as a senior advisor for President Clinton and Vice President Gore. He has an MBA from Jacksonville University. His goal is to create jobs, grow the economy, improve the schools and have an efficient and effective government for the city.

Mike Hogan, a Republican retired from BellSouth and has served two terms as Tax Collector, two terms as a city councilman and two terms as a state representative.

Hogan received a BA degree from the University of South Florida and wishes to restore fiscal order, rebuild citizens; trust and create economic growth and jobs in Jacksonville.

They will debate on April 15 at the First Coast Tiger Bay Club, 904-396-6454 and on Channel 4 from 8 to 9 p.m. on April 25. Early voting begins May 2 and May 17 is election day.