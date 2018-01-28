Big Flavor for the Big Game

(Family Features) When hosting a game-day party, you’d think the focus would be on the score or the award-winning commercials, but it’s actually a great reason to indulge in flavor-filled bites. When the big day rolls around, let your guests obsess over the game while you serve up ooey-gooey dips, saucy wings and football-themed desserts that can keep them happily glued to their seats.

Dip into delicious. No watch-party menu is complete without a cheesy dip. This over the top dip brings big flavor and is perfect for kicking the party up a notch as your team works to post that next big win.

Slow cook your cornbread. Not only does this recipe for cornbread amp up the flavor with paprika, garlic powder and cheese, you can set it, forget it then enjoy it with your favorite chili or ribs.

Go ahead and wing it. Wings and football go together like quarterbacks and touchdowns. This year, try a south-of-the-border version and rub wings in cheesy taco seasoning. For extra flair, serve them on a platter with taco fixings.

Fan-favorite desserts. Win or lose, there’s always room for dessert. It can be surprisingly simple to create fun and tasty football-themed treats. These bite-size truffles require just five ingredients and are the perfect finishing touch(down) for your game-day spread.

Find more flavorful game-day recipes and ideas for your party at McCormick.com.



Chocolate Raspberry Football Cookie Truffles

4 cups crumbled chewy chocolate cookies

1 1/2 cups marshmallow creme

2 teaspoons McCormick Raspberry Extract

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

1 ounce white chocolate, melted

In large bowl, mix crumbled cookies, marshmallow creme and raspberry flavor until well blended. Shape mixture into 1-inch ovals. Set aside. Melt chocolate as directed on package. Using fork, dip one cookie truffle at a time into chocolate. Tap back of fork 2-3 times against edge of dish to allow excess chocolate to drip off. Place on wax paper-lined tray. Refrigerate 30 minutes, or until chocolate is set. Spoon melted white chocolate into small, re-sealable plastic bag. Cut small piece from one bottom corner of bag. Close bag tightly then pipe lines on truffles to resemble football stitching. Let stand until chocolate is set.

Note: Cookies can be stored in covered container at room temperature up to 5 days.



Texas Trash Dip

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

2 cans (16 ounces each) refried beans

1 can (4 1/2 ounces) chopped green chilies, drained

1 package McCormick Taco Seasoning Mix

4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

nonstick cooking spray

chopped cilantro (optional)

tomatoes (optional)

sliced olives (optional)

avocado (optional)

tortilla chips

Heat oven to 350° F. In large, microwavable bowl, heat cream cheese and sour cream on high 1 minute, or until cheese is softened. Remove from microwave. Mix with wire whisk until smooth. Add refried beans, green chilies, seasoning mix and 2 cups cheese; mix well. Spread bean mixture into 13-by-9-inch baking dish sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 25 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Top with cilantro, tomatoes, sliced olives and avocado, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.

Cheesy Taco Wings

2 1/2 pounds chicken wing pieces

1 package McCormick Cheesy Taco Mix

nonstick cooking spray

3 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1/4 cup finely chopped tomato

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

1 tablespoons crumbled queso fresco

Heat oven to 450° F. In large bowl, toss chicken wings with seasoning mix. On large, shallow foil-lined baking pan sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, arrange wings in single layer. Bake 30-35 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and skin is crisp. On large serving platter, arrange lettuce. Top with wings, tomato, green onion and queso fresco.

Slow Cooker Cheesy Cornbread

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup milk

3 eggs, beaten

2 packages (8 1/2 ounces each) corn muffin mix

1 teaspoon McCormick Paprika

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen corn

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Spray inside of 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. In slow cooker, mix milk, eggs, corn muffin mix, paprika, garlic powder and salt until well blended. Stir in corn and 1 cup cheese. Place clean kitchen towel over slow cooker and cover with lid. Cook 2 hours on high, or until toothpick in center of cornbread comes out clean. Uncover. Sprinkle cornbread with remaining cheese. Let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

