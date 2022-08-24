The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Young Girl Becomes One Of The First In The World To Go Surfing With A Prosthetic Arm

By zenger.news | on August 24, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska An eight-year-old girl made a splash and became one of the first in the world to trial a new prosthetic arm – designed to help people surf. Joanie Melady wore the new support mechanism – described as the first of its kind – created to help surfers with upper body limb differences to ‘pop-up’ on their board. […]

