Young Elvis Impersonator, Just Nine-Years-Old, Is Already Wowing Crowds

By Simona Kitanovska Meet Britain’s youngest Elvis Presley impersonator who is wowing crowds – aged nine. Talented Cooper Worthington has perfected the sounds and moves of the King of Rock’n’Roll and has begun shaking up audiences on stage despite his tender years. The baby-faced rocker said his dream was now to take his show to Las Vegas and that it […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!