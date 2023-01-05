You Can Now Buy A $40M Luxury Doomsday Bunker Complete With An Art Gallery

By Dean Murray The new Futurist design takes a minimalist contemporary approach with smooth shapes, curving walls and a series of calming areas throughout. A company has launched a $40 million luxury doomsday bunker – complete with an art gallery. OPPIDUM/SWNS TALKER A company is offering a a $40 million luxury doomsday bunker – complete with an art gallery. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!