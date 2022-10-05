The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
WWII Vet Describes Riding Out Ian On Sanibel Island: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

By zenger.news | on October 05, 2022

By Daniela Vivas Labrador Joe Venuto has called many places home throughout his 98 years. He served in World War II and has lived in Southern California, Delaware and Belgium before settling down in Sanibel, Florida, with his wife Nancy. But this is the first time they have lost everything from a storm. “It was intense,” said Lauren Davies, Joe […]

