Wormwood Extract Shows Promise For A Longer Lifespan

By zenger.news | on February 26, 2022

By Martin M Barillas A new study shows that a common natural plant extract may lead to greater metabolic health and longer lifespans. Researchers at Louisiana State University fed the leaves of Artemisia scoparia — a species of wormwood common in Asia and Europe — to roundworms or Caenorhabditis elegans, microscopic whip-like nematode organisms that feed on rotting organic matter. […]

