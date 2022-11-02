The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Workers Find One Of A Kind Ancient Roman Road In The United Kingdom

By zenger.news | on November 01, 2022

By Sophie Watson Workmen in the United Kingdom have made an archeological discovery that could have important consequences for how we think about the history of Roman Britain.  A suspected Roman road idating back 2,000 years was discovered in a field earlier this year. The road could be the only one of its kind in Britain and of “global importance.” […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!