Woman Who Ate Seven Takeaways A Week Turned Her Life Around After Losing Half Her Weight

By Simona Kitanovska A beautician who gorged on seven takeaways a week has turned her life around – after losing nearly 100 pounds in just 18 months. Sinead McCarthy, 31, tipped the scales at 280 pounds during the first lockdown and said she felt ‘disgusting’ after eating family-sized chocolate bars every night. But mom-of-one McCarthy was desperate to make a […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!