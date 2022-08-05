The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Woman Perplexed By Boyfriend’s 100 Erections A Day

By zenger.news | on August 05, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A woman has revealed an unusual problem in her two-year-long relationship – her boyfriend gets up to 100 erections per day. Vikki Brown, 31, and Lucas Martins, 39, met by chance when they bumped into each other in a Morrisons supermarket (the fourth largest supermarket chain in the United Kingdom) during the COVID lockdown in 2020. They […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!