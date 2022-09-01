Woman Marries Into Britain’s Traveler Royalty With No Regrets

By Simona Kitanovska A woman gave up her old life to marry into one of the most high-profile Traveler families in the U.K. and says “what he says goes–I wouldn’t have it any other way.” In the British Isles, the Travelers may be Romani, or so-called Gypsy bands of itinerants. There are also itinerant Irish Travelers, sometimes known as “Mincéirs” […]