Woman Charged With Fatally Stabbing Partner In Neck

By Lee Bullen A woman has been charged with fatally stabbing her daughter’s father in the neck with a kitchen knife during a heated argument. Deanna Coakley, 27, is accused of killing Joseph Strock, 31, at her home in the city of Warrenville, Illinois, on Feb. 13. DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Feb. 16 that […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!