Woman And Her Lover Kissed And Laughed After Killing Kind Pensioner Who Was ‘Like A Father’ To Them

By Simona Kitanovska A woman and her lover who kissed and laughed after killing a kind pensioner who was “like a father” to them face life behind bars. Kayleigh Halliday, 36, smashed a bottle over Paul Wakefield’s head before stabbing him with a glass shard and stamping on him. Halliday had admitted manslaughter, but changed her murder plea to guilty […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!