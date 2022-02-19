Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

With Her Speedskating Gold Medal, Erin Jackson Hopes to Inspire More Black Girls in Winter Sports

By Staff | on February 19, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

While the Super Bowl expectedly received all the attention in the sports world on Sunday, February 13, the Winter Olympics provided a most historical moment. Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal when she took home the Gold during the 500 meters speedskating event. Jackson’s time of 37.04 seconds gave the American speedskating program its […]

