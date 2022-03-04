Wind In His Fur, High Altitudes? This Paragliding Dog Doesn’t Care

By Adriana Navarro Ouka, a three-year-old Samoyed, never seemed to be afraid of heights. That was the first thing that his owner, who goes by the nickname Shams, checked before seeing if Ouka would be comfortable flying through the Alps. The Samoyed loved hiking through the mountain, and Shams, a paraglider in his free time, decided it would be easier […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!