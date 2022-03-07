Will Anyone Top Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 Points? NBA Stars Weigh In

By Alex Kennedy On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain put together arguably the greatest performance in NBA history, scoring 100 points in the Philadelphia Warriors’ 169–147 win over the New York Knicks. The game wasn’t televised, and only 4,124 people were in attendance. Sixty years later, no player has seriously challenged Wilt’s 100 points. Kobe Bryant came the closest, dropping […]