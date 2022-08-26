Wiley Vegas Cops Rescue Road Runner

By Joseph Golder Vegas cops are the talk of the toons after rescuing a real-life Road Runner from a trap of which Wile E. Coyote would have been proud. In the celebrated Warner Bros cartoons, the Road Runner’s arch enemy would try increasingly complicated tricks to snare the bird. But in real life, it was caught by a piece of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!