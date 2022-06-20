Wild West : Texas Cops In Two Shootings Less Than 24 Hours Apart

By Joseph Golder Texas police have been involved in two bloody shootings less than 24 hours apart and just a few days after the Uvalde school slaughter. The first incident involved a man who opened fire on officers as they entered his home. The officers returned fire hitting the suspect on his legs before taking him into custody. In bodycam […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!