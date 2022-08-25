Widower Of Woman Who Died From Disease Caught In The Caribbean Files Suit

By Simona Kitanovska The widower of a grandmother who died of Legionnaires’ disease on a Caribbean vacation to celebrate her 70th birthday has launched legal action against a tour operator. Lynn Stigwood caught the deadly bug during a 10-day stay at the Grand Sirenis resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in 2019 with her husband Melvyn. Ms. Stigwood started vomiting […]