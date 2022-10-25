The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Widespread Snow To Unfold Across Northwest, Rockies

By zenger.news | on October 25, 2022

By Courtney Travis A potent storm is set to start a big change to many in the western United States by bringing some their first accumulating snow of the season. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. On Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s F in Spokane, Washington and […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!