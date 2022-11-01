Why This Woman Spent 24 Hours In A Dog Crate

By Emma Dunn A woman spent 24 hours in a dog crate listening to hounds barking and recreating the smell of urine by spraying vinegar onto hay – to educate others on animal testing. Anne-Marie Barton, 44, decided to livestream herself in the crate to recreate the experience of an animal bred in a laboratory and used for testing. She […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!