Why This Woman Spent 24 Hours In A Dog Crate

By zenger.news | on November 01, 2022

By Emma Dunn A woman spent 24 hours in a dog crate listening to hounds barking and recreating the smell of urine by spraying vinegar onto hay – to educate others on animal testing. Anne-Marie Barton, 44, decided to livestream herself in the crate to recreate the experience of an animal bred in a laboratory and used for testing. She […]

