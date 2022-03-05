Why They Are All Special: A Guide To The Top Five NBA Rookies

By Mat Issa The NBA rookie class of 2021 has been as advertised and then some, garnering comparison to some of the more memorable draft classes of the 21st century. From Josh Giddey’s breathtaking passing to Herbert Jones’ suffocating defense to Jalen Green’s gravity-defying levitation abilities, this group is filled with future top-50-caliber talent. I myself have had the privilege […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!