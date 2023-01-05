The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Why Republican-leaning Areas Saw A Rise In Births After Trump’s Election

By zenger.news | on January 05, 2023

By Alice Clifford Following Donald Trump’s presidential victory in 2016, Republican-leaning areas of the United States observed a “sharp increase” in births, dubbed the “Trump baby bump.” However, Democratic counties experienced a baby slump, a new study has revealed. Republicans may have chosen to have more children as a result of Trump’s administration since it improved their economic optimism, as […]

