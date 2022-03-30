Why Most Americans Chose This Day To Go To Therapy

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska Americans could be using therapy to cure their midweek slump, new research suggests. In a poll of 2,009 adults, 59 percent have either attended or currently attend therapy. Of those respondents, almost eight in 10 (79 percent) would rather have therapy during the workweek than during the weekend (12 percent). About one-quarter (26 percent) prefer to have […]