Why Hamstring Injuries Among Elite Soccer Players Have Doubled

By Mark Waghorn A group of soccer players with the captain holding the ball. Nearly one in five of these injuries were recurrences, over two thirds of which occurred within 2 months of return to play, the findings show. ESB PROFESSIONAL/SWNS TALKER The number of hamstring injuries suffered by elite soccer players has doubled in the past two decades, according […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!