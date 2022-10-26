Why Eating Ultra-processed Food Makes Us Overweight

By Alice Clifford Eating ultra-processed junk food like sausages and candy makes us overweight by decreasing the amount of energy gained from your diet, scientists have revealed. Consuming these unhealthy foods can lead to dietary protein dilution, meaning the protein in people’s diets provides less energy than other healthier foods. The research was presented at this year’s International Congress on […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!