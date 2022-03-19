Why do people treat a disabled person differently?

Because people can be narrow-minded, insecure, and selfish, people often fear and hate what is different from them or what they don’t understand. Depending on your disability, the level of fear and hate can be mild to extreme. Secondly, because in the social hierarchy, people with disabilities are seen as the weaker ones, disability people have to experience and grow […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!