While Still A Fighter At Heart, Cub Swanson Prepares For Life After The Octagon

By Percy Lovell Crawford PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Cub Swanson understands the fight game and the way it works. He also understands that father time is undefeated, so to counter the clock, while still an active fighter, Cub also has a stable of fighters under his management company, Bloodline Combat Sports. However, don’t count out Cub the fighter just yet. After […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!