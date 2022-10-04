Where Birds Find A Restful Oasis In Urban Tel Aviv

By Elana Shap It’s mid-morning and around 20 serious birdwatching enthusiasts are seated in the observatory hide in Tel Aviv’s Rosh Tzipor (Bird’s Head) Park. A row of binoculars and impressively long camera lenses are aimed at the lake where a white-throated kingfisher is diving for its next meal and a cormorant flies gracefully overhead. Most of the group have […]