When COVID hit, homeschooling spiked. Now, parents are reluctant to send their kids back.

Homeschooling, once a fairly niche form of education, rose to new heights during COVID, especially among Black families who made the switch at a remarkably high rate. Fall 2020 U.S. census data shows that the number of Black families choosing to homeschool their children quintupled. Although reports from the National Center for Education Statistics show that homeschooling has been a historically white […]
