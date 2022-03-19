What’s Happening With All The Residential Properties In Jacksonville?

These are murky waters for someone wanting to purchase their first home or to purchase a home for living purposes. On average, potential homeowners are submitting offers for at least 4 properties or more before finally having an offer accepted. So, anyone searching for a home, should brace themselves for a lengthy but educational ride. The time for negotiating the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!