Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

What’s Happening With All The Residential Properties In Jacksonville?

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on March 19, 2022

By Dana Lewis

These are murky waters for someone wanting to purchase their first home or to purchase a home for living purposes. On average, potential homeowners are submitting offers for at least 4 properties or more before finally having an offer accepted. So, anyone searching for a home, should brace themselves for a lengthy but educational ride. The time for negotiating the […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!