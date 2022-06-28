The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

What The Pug: Cute Dog’s Confused Look After Spending 24 Hours In Transit From China

By zenger.news | on June 28, 2022

By Lee Bullen This is what a pug dog looks like after spending 24 hours in a crate on a flight from China to Canada. The rescued pug’s amusing reaction to arriving in the Canadian city of Vancouver, a major city in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, has left TikTok users in stitches. The funny footage was shared […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!