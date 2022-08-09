What The Bored Ape Yacht Club And Quontic’s Pool Party In The Metaverse Means For Your Company

By Christos Andreas Makridis Crypto might be tanking, but metaverse spending is bounding to new heights. Investments in the metaverse surged to $12 billion in 2021 from $5.9 billion in 2020 to more than$5.9 billion in 2020 to more than. The metaverse could grow to $13 trillion – more than half the size of the entire U.S. 2022 economy – […]