What The Bored Ape Yacht Club And Quontic’s Pool Party In The Metaverse Means For Your Company

By zenger.news | on August 09, 2022

By Christos Andreas Makridis Crypto might be tanking, but metaverse spending is bounding to new heights. Investments in the metaverse surged to $12 billion in 2021 from $5.9 billion in 2020 to more than$5.9 billion in 2020 to more than. The metaverse could grow to $13 trillion – more than half the size of the entire U.S. 2022 economy – […]

