Whales’ Response To La Niña, Lack Of Antarctic Krill Found In Baleen

By Martin M Barillas Baleen plates are bristly, flexible comb-like structures inside the mouths of toothless whales that filter out the food the whales gulp. They have now been found to hold a chemical record of the whales’ feeding patterns and adaptation to a changing environment. Researchers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, published a study […]

