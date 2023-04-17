Wet, Wintry Weather To Chill Northwestern US This Week

By Renee Duff A stretch in unsettled weather across the Northwestern states will keep residents reaching for jackets and umbrellas as temperatures rival levels more typical of the middle of winter this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The first half in April has been both wetter and cooler than the historical averages along the Interstate 5 corridor from Seattle to Portland […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!