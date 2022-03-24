Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

West Virginia Man Catches Huge Pike And Smashes Previous Record

By zenger.news | on March 24, 2022

By Lee Bullen A West Virginia angler caught a huge pike weighing 51 pounds, smashing the previous state record by 11 pounds. Luke King, 27, a heavy equipment operator for the state of West Virginia highway division, caught the enormous pike, known as a muskellunge, often shortened to musky, at Burnsville Lake in Braxton County, West Virginia. An official from […]

