West Coast Storm To Bring Drought Relief, An Early Taste Of Winter

By Andrew Johnson-Levine While Southern California has been on the receiving end of multiple rounds of rain in recent days and weeks, continued dry weather in the northern two-thirds of the state has led to persistent drought conditions, as well as numerous wildfires. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a potent storm system will stall offshore for a couple days and allow […]
