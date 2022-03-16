Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Weather Whiplash In Store For Central US In Final Days Of Winter

By zenger.news | on March 16, 2022

By Alex Sosnowski Spring will begin on Sunday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. CDT, but Old Man Winter will squeeze in one more snowfall across portions of the central United States before winter officially ends. A rainstorm is likely to end with accumulating snow across a narrow corridor of the Plains and Midwest, including from central Kansas to northern Michigan, from Thursday night to […]

