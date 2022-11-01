The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
‘We Will Hear About Copycat Armed Groups After Lion’s Den’

By zenger.news | on November 01, 2022

By Yaakov Lappin As terror attacks move south from its epicenters in Nablus and Jenin, one former Israeli defense official believes that the Nablus-based Lion’s Den terrorist group will continue to serve as a model for many Palestinians.  On Oct. 25, Israeli forces raided a bomb lab in Nablus belonging to the group, killing its group’s leader, Wadi al-Houh, and […]

