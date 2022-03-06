We Must Celebrate The Achievements of African Americans Every Month of The Year

Knowing about the history of African Americans has been an important part of my life. It is my cultural obligation to know about my past, present and understand what may happen in the future. I am Black and I am proud. Musical icon, James Brown had a hit song, especially for people who look like me. There are still occasions […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!