Washington Can’t Find A Path Forward In Iran Nuclear Talks, Says Senior Israeli Official

By Mike Wagenheim The Biden administration’s attitude toward Iran has turned “very negative” in the wake of stalled negotiations for a revamped nuclear accord, a senior Israeli official familiar with Washington’s position on the matter said on Wednesday. The official said that the White House still believes it should continue discussions with Tehran, but has come more in line with […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!