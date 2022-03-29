Warmup To Bring Return Of Severe Weather To Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

By Courtney Travis A topsy-turvy weather pattern has brought everything from record-breaking warmth to late-March snow squalls to the Northeast over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say this theme will continue in the coming days as incoming warmth helps trigger a round of severe weather for the region. The same storm and cold front expected to unleash an outbreak of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!