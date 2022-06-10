War Diaries: Unearthed RAF Log Book Reveals The Secrets Of World War Two’s Forgotten Heroes

By Darko Manevski A fascinating Royal Air Force log book revealing the secrets of World War Two’s forgotten heroes as well as a ‘rogues gallery’ of blacklisted personnel has been unearthed. The Operational Diary of Number 10 Squadron Air Delivery Unit (ADU) of the RAF chronicles its actions from April to July 1944 at a time when the Allies were […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!