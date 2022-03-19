Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Wanda J. Willis To Join The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida’s Executive Team

As VP, Civic Leadership, Willis will lead key strategic initiatives to enhance the Foundation’s impact

By Staff | on March 19, 2022

Wanda J. Willis, M.A. has been selected for the newly-created position of Vice President, Civic Leadership for The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.  Willis has a long, local career in development and community leadership, most recently as Director of Community Engagement and Inclusion for the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. Prior to that, she held several leadership positions at […]

