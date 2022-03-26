Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VP Harris Releases Plan to Stop Bias in Home Appraisals

By Staff | on March 26, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday unveiled an action plan to stop racial discrimination in the appraisal of home values. The 21-step plan seeks to improve oversight and accountability in the home appraisal business. It includes a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. “A home appraisal is a critical element of the home buying and […]

