Voting Black Democrats and Blind Faith

The supervisor of Elections Office in Jacksonville current statistics suggest that Black Democrats comprise almost 51 % the voting Democrats in this city.

We are approaching a critical and crucial election for the Mayor of Jacksonville in May. The previous primary election in March revealed a stoic and sad reality that revealed only twenty – five percent of those eligible to cast a ballot took the opportunity to vote in the last election.

Yes, the devastating reality is the outrageous fact that seventy – five percent of registered voter abrogated and failed to participate in the sacred, obligated privilege to elected officials to govern us. What causes citizens to lose faith and their motivation to cast a vote?

One reason for the apathy and why the citizens of Jacksonville might not be voting, rest in a belief that the current political system, is infested and metastasized by the cancerous social diseases of: racism, sexism, genderism, corruption, and nepotism in our city.

Edmund Burke a 17th Century politician criticized the actions of the British Government toward the American Colonies, when he said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.

The last historic challenged and fight for evil among us and the Democratic Party occurred in 2008, with the election of Alvin Brown for Mayor. Contagious enthusiasm, excitement and hope ran rampant all over the Democratic Party and the Black Community which motivated a paranormal number of votes that propelled him to victory.

The Voting Black Democrats went to the polls and casted their votes in Blind Faith. Alvin Brown was elected mayor and our bright dream of hope to reverse the 50-year dread of Consolidations was crushed with his election.

Mayor Brown moved into City Hall. The deep dark disappointment of his administration was revealed with the infiltration of GOP leadership led by Senator Rick Scott very close friend, Senator Marco Rubio’s brother and a host of other inept political cronies.

The Voting Black Democrats today find themselves facing another challenge with the election of Donna Deegan as the first woman Mayor in the history of Jacksonville. Blind faith is not the approach the Voting Black Democrats should take in this election.

Politics is a quid pro process. Voting Black Democrats must learn to leverage their political capital. African Americans voting in Blind Faith was the key factor for the political realities we are living today in this city which includes Jacksonville Consolidated Government, having a Sheriff instead of a Police Chief, Five At- Large Council Members with no constitutes, having citizens from the Beaches with an elected government voting for elections in Jacksonville.

It’s time for Voting Black Democrats to embrace the ugliness of politics and stop casting ballots for issues and politicians without assuring a return on our investment for ballots. We must ask for what we want on the front end before voting in Blind Faith and hoping that political promises are delivered after the election.

One Black Candidate for elected office suggested asking Donna Deegan for six significant high positions in her administration.

There’s a “Round Table of Black Men and Stakeholders” that gathers every Monday morning at The Pig in North Jacksonville. Some of the participates in this “Black Think Tank” of sorts include Former State Senator Tony Hill, Former City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Sr., Former City Councilman Reginald Brown, and many others. They meet to discuss the political needs and issues of the Black Community and want to be a conduit to elected officials.

This group by no means serve as the voice for the Black community.

Ray Alfred who served as President of the Duval Democratic Party two terms ago and many others to include: Party, Black Caucus Members, past candidates, and citizens are very concerned about the lack of direction and leadership of the Party and Caucus.

The Duval Democratic Party has evolved into an organization that plays too many games and favoritism. Daniel Henry Presidency has become a multi member office including: Lisa King, Tracye Polson, Garrett Dennis and others.

The Duval Democratic Party must become the driving engine, cohesive element and power that pull together, motivate and, inspire excitement to push the 259,036 active registered Democrats past their apathy to go vote.

The Democratic Party has an obligation to mobilize Democrats to the polls in May to vote for Donna Deegan the Democratic candidate who is running for Mayor of Jacksonville.

Donna Deegan called our current situation in Jacksonville “ugly politics”. John and Jane Q. Public, Jaquan and Aisha Q. Public, Jose, and Juanita Q. Public, you and I have a duty to stand up and take a stand, and voice want we want to see in this City before we cast our vote in this historic election for mayor.

The words of Edmund Burk surely ring true for us today. “The only thing necessary for triumphs of evil is for good men to do nothing”.

We can change “ugly politics” by voting. We have an obligation to get out and vote. You and I, the good men and women can say “enough is enough of the evilness that is running rampant” among us. We can stop the evil that triumphs in our City Government.

Dr. Juan P. Gray

A VERY CONCERNED CITIZEN