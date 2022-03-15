Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Voles Cut Grass To Shape Their Environment And Fend Off Their Foes

By zenger.news | on March 15, 2022

By Martin M Barillas Suburbanites may have something in common with certain tiny rodents. Scientists have observed voles regularly trimming the tall grass in their neighborhoods, both to maintain them and to make them safer. An international team of scientists studied the curious behavior of Brandt’s voles or steppe voles (Lasiopodomys brandtii), a rodent belonging to the Cricetidae family. The […]

