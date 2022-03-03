VIDEO: Volunteer Divers Pull 552 Pounds Of Garbage From Vancouver Dock

By Arian Movileanu A Canadian diver helped to remove 552 pounds of garbage from a dock in Vancouver. Henry Wang, a diver with Cleaner Lakes and Oceans, a grassroots volunteer group, helped to clean up False Creek in Vancouver, Canada, on Feb. 26. One freediver and three scuba divers entered the icy waters to remove the debris. Wang shared footage […]
