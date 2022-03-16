VIDEO: US Worker Moves Into Office Cubicle To Protest The Cost Of Living 

By Lee Bullen The pandemic has upended office life. Many people now prefer to work remotely at home. That reality has compelled companies to devise new requirements, if any, for in-office appearances. Other firms miss the workplace culture and deem it essential to schedule staffers’ return to headquarters. Simon Jackson has taken a different tack, sharply detouring from the traditional […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!